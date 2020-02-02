NEW DEHLI – Indian actor and former Minister Shatrughan Sinha while exposing the Modi government’s lies about the worst situation in occupied Kashmir, has said the whole valley has been sealed and Kashmiri leaders are under arrest.

In his video speech, Shatrughan Sinha said as the communications shutdown continues, no tourist is allowed to enter occupied Kashmir and even Indian politicians cannot go there.

The former Indian minister said the government arranged a tour of selective European visitors to protect its illegal actions in the valley.

He said India’s democracy is under threat as the Controversial Citizen Amendment Act is being debated and criticized in the European Parliament were 651 representatives out of 750 have condemned this action.

Sinha said Global Hunger Index 2019 has put India at 102 out of 117 countries while in Democracy Index India is nowhere among the top 50 countries.

He said under Modi’s government, the system is being run on the principle of a one-man show and two men army.

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha (born Shatrughan Prasad Sinha on 9 December 1945 is an Indian film actor and politician. Apart from being a member of Lok Sabha (2009–2014, 2014–2019) and Rajya Sabha twice, he was Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare (January 2003 – May 2004) and Shipping (August 2004) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He was elected to 15th Lok Sabha in 2009. In 2016, his biography, entitled Anything but Khamosh, was released.

Sinha was born in Patna, Bihar to Bhubaneswari Prasad Sinha and Shyama Devi Sinha. He is the youngest of four brothers — Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and himself. He was educated in Patna Science College. He is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India Pune. Currently there’s a scholarship being awarded in his name in the institute to Diploma students. He moved to Mumbai, where he started his career in the film industry. He is married to former Miss India Poonam Sinha (née Chandiramani).

Like this: Like Loading...