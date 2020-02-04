Hoga Saaf Pakistan: Students of IOBM take charge to clean Karachi Beach

Dettol, the leading brand on cleanliness and hygiene, has launched a Cleanathon Challenge for institutes and organizations under its campaign, Hoga Saaf Pakistan, to inculcate hygienic behaviors and responsibility towards the environment. Students of IOBM have now stepped up and joined the movement by taking the challenge to clean the Clifton Beach.

Talking about this clean than a challenge, Kashan Hasan, CEO Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited (RBPL), makers of Dettol, said, “It’s refreshing to see the zeal and enthusiasm these students have to clean their environment, that too on a weekend. Dettol, a trusted household name when it comes to hygiene, has taken the responsibility to lead a hygiene revolution in the country through the Hoga Saaf Pakistan movement. This clean than the challenge is a reminder to Pakistan that if these students can do it, so can we. So lets collectively stand together to bring this change for a prosperous future of this nation. Kyunke Mil Ke Lagaenge Jaan Toh Hoga Saaf Pakistan.”

The Government of Pakistan estimates that Pakistan’s urban population of 207 million citizens generates 87,000 tons of solid waste per day, according to reports by the International Trade Administration. Karachi, Pakistan’s metropolitan hub, alone contributes to 13,500 tons of municipal waste daily. With no proper waste management channel, most of this garbage is incinerated or left to rot in the middle of the city and eventually ends up at the beach. This is one of the significant reasons for diseases spreading at a strikingly fast rate in the country.

The students collected more than 50kgs of litter in this cleanliness drive at the beach. IoBM is the second university in Karachi to take up this challenge and challenges others to follow suit.

About Hoga Saaf Pakistan

Hoga Saaf Pakistan started in 2017 as Reckitt Benckiser’s (makers of Dettol) social impact vision of a clean and hygienic Pakistan. The initiative got more significant in 2019 after its partnership with Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan movement and ARY Digital Network. Under the program, Dettol has conducted several iconic cleanup drives across the country, promoted hygiene through its targeted programs, which includes reaching out to 2 million school-going children annually and educating them on personal hygiene.

