Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Red Line project is progressing at full speed in Karachi. He highlighted that work continues day and night to complete the project.

The Red Line project is seen as a major initiative to improve Karachi’s transport system. However, ongoing construction has created temporary difficulties for citizens.

Red Line Karachi Traffic Disruptions

The Red Line project has significantly impacted traffic flow on major Karachi roads. According to officials, dedicated teams are working continuously to manage construction challenges.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that University Road will be opened for mixed traffic by the end of July. This move is expected to ease congestion in the city.

He also apologized for the inconvenience faced by citizens due to development work. Meanwhile, alternative traffic arrangements are being improved.

Shahrah-e-Bhutto and Karachi Infrastructure

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the opening of Shahrah-e-Bhutto has provided major relief to commuters. He described it as a state-of-the-art development project.

He added that security measures and basic facilities have been enhanced on the road. Additionally, construction of flyovers and underpasses continues across Karachi.

These projects aim to reduce pressure on the city’s road network.

Health Facilities and PPP Claims

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Pakistan Peoples Party has improved healthcare facilities in Karachi.

He claimed that patients from across Pakistan travel to Karachi for free treatment. He also mentioned similar services at GIMS Hospital in Gambat.

These statements highlight the government’s focus on healthcare expansion in Sindh.

Red Line and Sindh Development Projects

According to the Sindh government, multiple infrastructure projects are underway along with the Red Line. These aim to improve urban mobility and public services.

Sharjeel Memon stated that Rs1 billion has been spent on Thar coal projects, producing cheaper electricity for the country.

He also noted that Northern Bypass terminals are being constructed to divert heavy traffic away from Karachi’s city center.

Political Remarks on Gilgit-Baltistan

During the briefing, Sharjeel Inam Memon criticized certain political elements in Gilgit-Baltistan for using inappropriate language.

He claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party will achieve a clean sweep in upcoming elections. He also downplayed rival political gatherings.

These remarks reflect growing political tensions ahead of regional elections.

Karachi Burden and National Migration

Sharjeel Inam Memon said Karachi carries a major national burden in terms of jobs and healthcare. People from across Pakistan migrate to the city for opportunities.

He emphasized that development projects are designed to manage this increasing pressure. The Red Line remains a key part of this strategy.

Red Line Project Future Outlook

The Red Line project is considered a transformative transport initiative for Karachi. Officials describe it as a state-of-the-art urban mobility system.

If completed on time, it may significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city. However, continued coordination and execution remain essential.