The Ukraine attack near St Petersburg has triggered fresh escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Russian authorities reportedly said Ukraine launched an “unprecedented attack” around the St Petersburg region during a major economic forum.

The incident matters because it targets a symbolic Russian city hosting international economic events. It also signals Ukraine’s expanding long-range drone capabilities deep inside Russian territory.

Ukraine attack targets St Petersburg region

The Ukraine attack involved large-scale drone operations across the Leningrad region, according to Russian officials. Authorities claimed more than 140 drones were intercepted over the area.

Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko reportedly said the strikes caused a fire at a military-related facility. He also confirmed evacuations and minor structural damage in nearby areas.

St Petersburg security tightened during forum

Security in St Petersburg increased sharply as the city hosted Russia’s annual economic forum. For the first time since the war began, officials urged residents to remain indoors.

City governor Alexander Beglov issued the warning amid continued drone interception reports. The timing raised concerns about security at major Russian political and economic events.

Ukraine attack hits naval and arsenal sites

The Ukraine attack reportedly targeted Russian military infrastructure including naval assets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the strikes hit arsenals and a naval base in Kronstadt.

He described the operation as a “just response” to ongoing Russian attacks. Ukrainian forces claimed long-range drones covered distances of up to 1,000km.

Kronstadt naval base under pressure

The Kronstadt naval base, linked to Russia’s Baltic Fleet, was reportedly among key targets. Ukrainian officials said this operation aimed at weakening Russia’s naval logistics.

Yevhen Karas, commander of a Ukrainian drone unit, reportedly said targeting inside Russia has become easier. He stated resistance is limited in some areas.

Russia Ukraine war tensions deepen

The Ukraine attack comes shortly after Vladimir Putin rejected calls for direct talks with Volodymyr Zelensky. Putin reportedly insisted a truce would only benefit Ukraine militarily.

He maintained Russia’s position that territorial and NATO-related demands must be met before ending the war. Ukraine has refused these conditions, calling them unacceptable.

Drone war expands across Russian regions

Drone warfare continues to intensify across multiple Russian regions beyond St Petersburg. Ukrainian officials said strikes also hit oil infrastructure in southern Russia.

Reports suggest increasing attacks on logistics networks supporting Russian forces. Analysts reportedly estimate hundreds of fuel and transport vehicles have been damaged since May.

Ukraine attack signals shifting battlefield strategy

The Ukraine attack reflects Ukraine’s growing focus on long-range drone warfare. Kyiv has increasingly targeted energy and logistics systems linked to Russia’s military supply chain.

Officials argue these strikes weaken Russia’s war capability over time. Meanwhile, Russia continues to accuse Ukraine of targeting civilian areas, further escalating tensions.