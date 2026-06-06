The Julio Enciso Injury has become a major concern for Paraguay just days before the team’s World Cup opener. The forward suffered an injury during Paraguay’s 4-0 friendly victory over Nicaragua, raising fresh questions about his availability.

Moreover, the setback comes at a crucial moment for Paraguay. The team begins its World Cup campaign against the USA on Saturday in Los Angeles, making Enciso’s fitness a key storyline ahead of the tournament.

Julio Enciso Injury During Nicaragua Friendly

Julio Enciso was forced off the pitch in the 25th minute after sustaining an injury during Paraguay’s final warm-up match. The 22-year-old appeared visibly distressed and left the field on a stretcher.

Furthermore, reports indicated that Enciso was in tears as medical staff attended to him. The incident immediately sparked concerns among fans and coaching staff.

Gustavo Alfaro Discusses Julio Enciso Injury

Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro expressed hope that the injury would not keep Enciso out of the tournament. According to an interview after the match, Alfaro suggested the issue may have resulted from a heavy impact rather than a serious long-term problem.

“He suffered a double injury: first to his side and then to his lower back, which affected his quadriceps,” Alfaro stated.

However, the coach also acknowledged that the player became frightened by the situation and needed to leave the game.

Paraguay World Cup Plans With Enciso

The Julio Enciso Injury creates uncertainty for Paraguay’s attacking plans. Enciso played a vital role throughout the qualification campaign and remained one of the team’s most consistent performers.

In addition, he scored three goals and provided two assists during qualifying. His contributions helped Paraguay secure a place at its first World Cup finals since 2010.

Julio Enciso Form Before World Cup

Enciso entered the tournament in strong form. After joining Strasbourg from Brighton in September, he enjoyed an impressive first season with the French club.

Meanwhile, the Paraguayan forward contributed 12 goals across all competitions. His performances strengthened expectations that he could play a leading role during the World Cup.

USA vs Paraguay World Cup Challenge

Paraguay now faces a tense wait for medical assessments. Team officials will reportedly continue monitoring Enciso’s condition before making a final decision on his availability.

Consequently, supporters will be watching closely as the team prepares to face host nation USA. Whether Enciso can recover in time could significantly influence Paraguay’s chances in the opening match and beyond.