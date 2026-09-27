Karachi Hosts Discussion on New Administrative Units in Pakistan

Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal outlines the concept and wider implications of new administrative units and provinces.

Karachi, September 27, 2026: A discussion on new administrative units was held in Karachi, bringing together people from different walks of life.

The session focused on the concept of creating new administrative units and provinces in Pakistan. Participants also exchanged views on the broader implications of such proposals.

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal attended the session as chief guest. He provided a detailed overview of the concept and discussed its possible administrative and governance implications.

Views on Administrative Structure

Mustafa Kamal explained the idea of new administrative units in Pakistan. He also discussed the wider debate surrounding the creation of provinces.

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The session provided an opportunity for participants to share their views. People from different backgrounds took part in the discussion.

The interactive format encouraged an open exchange of perspectives. Participants discussed the potential impact of changes to Pakistan’s administrative structure.

Session Hosted by MPA Fouzia Hameed

The event was hosted by MPA Dr. Fouzia Hameed, a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

The gathering brought together guests and participants for a detailed discussion on an issue that remains part of the wider public debate about governance and administration.

The session concluded with a dinner for the guests and participants.

The event provided a platform for discussion on Pakistan’s administrative structure and the possible implications of creating new administrative units.

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