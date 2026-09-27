KARACHI: Turkish Consul General in Karachi Ergül Kadak and Commercial Attaché Murat Özmen met business leaders Saleem Kassim Patel and Obaid Saleem Patel over lunch in Karachi.

The meeting brought together representatives from Türkiye’s diplomatic and commercial mission and members of Pakistan’s business community.

The participants discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views on business and commercial engagement between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to explore potential areas of cooperation and strengthen connections between the business communities of the two countries.

Such engagements can support greater interaction between Pakistani and Turkish businesses and encourage future opportunities for trade, investment and commercial partnerships.

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