Sharjeel Memon inaugurates the Mosimiyat Flyover as part of Karachi’s Red Line BRT project.

Sharjeel Memon says flyover will open for public traffic after completion of required protocols

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated the Mosimiyat Flyover, a key component of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad also attended the inauguration.

Before the ceremony, Sharjeel Memon visited the Red Line BRT corridor. Officials briefed him on construction progress and the remaining work on the project.

Flyover to Open for Public

Speaking after the inauguration, Sharjeel Memon said the Mosimiyat Flyover had been completed and opened for traffic.

He said the flyover would undergo the required protocols before being fully opened to the public. According to the minister, commuters could begin using the facility within a short period after the inauguration.

Memon said the flyover forms an important part of the Red Line BRT infrastructure. Its completion is expected to improve traffic movement along the corridor.

Inflation Increased Project Costs

The minister said the construction contracts had initially been planned for two years. Rising costs created challenges during the implementation period.

According to Memon, the dollar exchange rate increased during the project. Cement prices also rose, followed by higher petrol costs.

Despite these challenges, work continued on the project. The Sindh government held consultations with relevant institutions to address issues affecting construction.

Memon praised the project team for maintaining the pace of work. He said he was proud of the team involved in the development.

University Road Work Nears Completion

The senior minister said construction work on University Road had also reached its final stages.

He said commuters had faced significant difficulties during the development work. Those problems have now been reduced considerably, according to the minister.

Work on the Red Line BRT is also continuing. Construction teams are completing stations and other components of the system.

Memon said the Sindh government remained committed to development across Karachi. He described better public transport and improved travelling facilities as key priorities.

Karachi Faces Transport and Water Challenges

Memon said Karachi had faced major infrastructure challenges for many years. He identified water supply and traffic congestion as two major issues.

According to the minister, work is continuing on both fronts. He also acknowledged that several major projects, including K-IV, have faced delays.

He said transport conditions in Karachi had improved in several areas. The government would continue working on infrastructure and public transport projects.

Memon also urged citizens to contribute to solving traffic problems. He said parking and road discipline required cooperation from the public.

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Minister Rejects Political Criticism

Responding to a question about MQM leader Waseem Akhtar, Memon said the Sindh government did not give importance to his statements.

He accused MQM leaders of political point-scoring. The minister said greater attention should not be given to such statements.

Memon also said political parties had a responsibility to protect citizens from inconvenience. He added that political activity should not create additional difficulties for the public.

BRT Stations Under Construction

The minister said construction of Red Line BRT stations was currently underway. He expressed hope that bus operations would begin soon.

Memon acknowledged the delays faced by the project. He said the delays resulted from various issues rather than negligence.

He also apologised to citizens for the delay in completing the BRT project.

The Sindh government is continuing work on the Red Line corridor as part of efforts to improve public transport and ease traffic pressure in Karachi.

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