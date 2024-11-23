Renowned Pakistani film actor Shaan Shahid has sparked a social media frenzy by sharing shirtless pictures flaunting his fitness at 50.

The photos, taken in a bathroom and posted on his social media account, quickly went viral, triggering a mixed range of reactions.

While some fans praised Shaan’s dedication to staying in shape, others criticized the actor for posting such images. In response to the backlash, Shaan took to Instagram, addressing the trolls with a strong statement defending his choice and offering his perspective.

In his post, he wrote, “Men and women are created equal by the Creator but are blessed with different gifts. Men possess physical strength, while women are endowed with beauty, patience, gentleness, resilience, and modesty.”

The actor explained that, as a 50-year-old in the entertainment industry, transforming his physique for roles is part of his professional commitment. “I am grateful to God for the strength to maintain my health and physique,” he added.

Shaan emphasized that he intended to inspire others around his age to focus on their fitness and health. He further stated that men have the right to be shirtless, saying, “If anyone wishes to challenge this right, they are free to share their thoughts.”

Despite the controversy, Shaan’s post continued to generate debate, with supporters praising his confidence and critics questioning the appropriateness of the images.