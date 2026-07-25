New leadership of the Rotary Club of Roshni Karachi is installed for Rotary Year 2026–27.

New leadership team takes office as Rotary members reaffirm their commitment to community service, humanitarian projects and leadership for the new Rotary year.

KARACHI: The Rotary Club of Roshni Karachi officially launched the Rotary Year 2026–27 with an installation ceremony celebrating new leadership, fellowship and a renewed commitment to community service.

The event marked the induction of the club’s new President, Board of Directors and office bearers. It also brought together distinguished Rotary leaders, members and guests to celebrate the beginning of another year dedicated to humanitarian service.

New leadership takes office

The ceremony formally installed the club’s leadership team for the 2026–27 Rotary year.

Members pledged to uphold Rotary’s values of integrity, service and leadership while strengthening the organisation’s role in serving communities across Pakistan.

The event also recognised the contributions of outgoing leaders and welcomed the incoming team as they assumed their responsibilities.

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Commitment to community service

Club leaders reaffirmed their commitment to delivering projects that improve education, healthcare, community empowerment and humanitarian welfare.

They said the organisation would continue working with partners to create meaningful and sustainable social impact through volunteer-driven initiatives.

The new leadership also pledged to strengthen collaboration with Rotary members and community stakeholders to expand the club’s outreach.

Rotary spirit of fellowship

The ceremony celebrated Rotary’s enduring principles of “Service Above Self” while encouraging members to lead with purpose and compassion.

Participants expressed their commitment to promoting fellowship, volunteerism and community engagement throughout the new Rotary year.

The event concluded with congratulations for the newly installed President, Board of Directors and office bearers, along with best wishes for a successful and impactful Rotary Year 2026–27.

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