Aamir Khan faces fresh controversy after his third marriage, as protests and an alleged death threat from an extremist religious leader trigger widespread condemnation.

Aamir Khan has become the focus of fresh controversy after his third marriage, with protests by extremist Hindu groups and an alleged public death threat drawing widespread attention across India.

The controversy began after reports emerged of Aamir Khan’s recent marriage to Gauri Spratt. Soon afterward, activists linked to several extremist Hindu organizations staged demonstrations against the Bollywood actor.

During the protests, demonstrators burned an effigy of Aamir Khan and chanted slogans against him. They also accused the actor of repeatedly marrying Hindu women and made allegations without presenting evidence.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nitish Rane publicly criticized Aamir Khan’s personal life and his marriages to Hindu women. His remarks further intensified the public and political debate surrounding the actor.

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The situation escalated after extremist Hindu religious leader Jagadguru Paramhansa Acharya allegedly announced a ?5 crore reward for anyone who killed Aamir Khan.

According to Indian media reports, the religious leader repeated unverified allegations against the actor and claimed he would cover the legal expenses of anyone who carried out such an act. The reported remarks sparked strong criticism on social media and among public commentators.

However, Aamir Khan and his representatives have not issued an official response to the protests or the reported death threat.

In addition, it remains unclear whether Indian law enforcement authorities have opened an investigation or taken legal action over the reported statement.

Aamir Khan married his longtime friend Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his residence on July 5. Previously, the actor was married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao.

The actor has faced political and religious controversies in the past. Nevertheless, the latest incident has renewed concerns about hate speech, public safety, and the impact of inflammatory rhetoric on public figures.

Overall, the controversy has fueled a broader debate over freedom of expression, political discourse, and the responsibility of public figures to avoid statements that could encourage violence.

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