Seven terrorists killed during IBO in North Waziristan

Theazb Web Desk 3 hours ago
RAWALPINDI – Seven terrorists have been killed during an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted the IBO on confirmed intelligence about presence of terrorists in a hideout in Mama Ziarat near Datta Khel.

Terrorists opened fire to flee from the hideout as soon as troops cordoned of the area.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and IEDs were also recovered from the hideout during clearance.

During the intense exchange of fire, four security forces personnel embraced shahadat including an officer, while one soldier got injured.

Martyred security personnel include Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim and and Sepoy Tauseef. 

Theazb Web Desk

