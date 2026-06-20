The Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) visited Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) and held discussions on the future direction of Pakistan’s commodity markets.

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During the meeting, PMEX leadership highlighted the importance of building investor confidence and expanding market opportunities through innovation and stronger regulatory practices.

Participants explored ways to improve market efficiency, increase transparency, and support sustainable growth across the financial sector. They also discussed measures to create a more competitive and investor-friendly environment.

Officials acknowledged SECP’s continued role in maintaining a stable regulatory framework that encourages market development while protecting investor interests.

The discussions reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s financial ecosystem and unlocking new opportunities for businesses and market participants.