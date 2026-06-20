The Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI) hosted a ceremony to mark the National Day of the Republic of the Philippines at Jahangir Akhtar Hall in Islamabad. The event brought together diplomats and business leaders to strengthen economic cooperation.

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H.E. Emmanuel R. Fernandez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines to Pakistan, attended the ceremony as chief guest.

During the event, both sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation. In particular, the talks focused on trade, investment, entrepreneurship, and business-to-business engagement. Moreover, participants highlighted opportunities for small businesses and industries in both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, ICSTSI President Muhammad Awais Satti welcomed the ambassador. He also reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to promoting international business relations. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of increasing engagement between Pakistani and Filipino businesses.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Emmanuel R. Fernandez thanked the chamber for its hospitality. He also expressed interest in strengthening cooperation and creating stronger business connections in the future.

In addition, senior chamber officials and business representatives attended the ceremony. They included Sheikh Tayyab Saeed, Sardar Zaheer Ahmed, Altaf Gohar, Hassan Gulzari, Malik Nadeem, Rashid Humayun, Aqeel Abbasi, Sajid Iqbal, and other prominent members of the business community.

At the conclusion of the event, participants reaffirmed their commitment to stronger economic and commercial relations. As a result, they expressed confidence that continued engagement would increase trade, attract investment, and support mutual growth.