Health authorities have intensified response efforts after the Bundibugyo Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda reached 952 confirmed cases and 247 deaths as of June 18, with an overall fatality rate of 25.9 per cent.

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The outbreak remains concentrated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has recorded 933 confirmed cases and 245 deaths. Uganda has reported 19 confirmed cases and two deaths, with no signs of sustained transmission at the same scale.

The outbreak’s epicentre remains Ituri Province, accounting for around 91 per cent of all confirmed infections. Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu remain the main hotspots. Authorities have also expressed concern over rising mortality in North Kivu, where the case fatality rate has reached 58.4 per cent in several affected health zones.

To date, the outbreak has spread across 34 health zones in the DRC and one district in Uganda. Recent reporting identified 36 new confirmed cases and 12 additional deaths, while data verification added previously unrecorded cases and fatalities.

Response operations continue to expand through surveillance, case management, laboratory testing, infection prevention and border screening. A new laboratory has become operational in Aru, increasing the total number of testing sites to six.

However, treatment facilities remain under severe pressure. Health centres are operating above capacity, with occupancy reaching 102 per cent and hundreds of patients receiving care. Delays in referrals, shortages of ambulances and protective equipment, and limited access to some areas continue to complicate operations.

More than 7,200 contacts have been identified across both countries. Health teams are also working with community leaders and local authorities to strengthen public trust, encourage early reporting and improve acceptance of treatment and safe burial practices.

Authorities have identified an immediate funding requirement of US$21.5 million to address urgent operational needs and strengthen containment efforts.