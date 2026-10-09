Saylani Welfare International Trust Founder and Chairman Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq Qadri has called for urgent financial and humanitarian assistance for struggling families. He warned that rising fuel prices and inflation were making it harder for millions of Pakistanis to afford basic necessities.

In a statement issued on Friday, he urged traders, industrialists, philanthropists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help vulnerable households. He said timely support was essential as economic pressures continued to grow.

“This is the time for the business community, industrialists and charitable organisations to support those in desperate need,” he said. He warned that worsening financial hardship could deepen social problems and leave vulnerable people exposed to exploitation and despair.

Saylani Chairman Highlights Growing Poverty Concerns

Maulana Bashir Farooq referred to a recent World Bank report, describing its findings as a warning about Pakistan’s poverty crisis. He cited figures suggesting that Pakistan accounts for around 40 per cent of the region’s poor population. He also said many people survive on less than Rs850 a day.

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He further highlighted reports indicating that poverty had risen by 6.4 percentage points in recent years. Meanwhile, unemployment continues to add to the financial difficulties facing ordinary citizens.

The chairman called on society to respond with practical support. He stressed that charitable organisations alone could not address the scale of the crisis.

Rising Fuel Prices Put Pressure on Families

Maulana Bashir Farooq also expressed concern over the economic impact of the Iran-Israel conflict. He said regional tensions had contributed to an increase of more than 40 per cent in petrol and diesel prices.

According to him, higher fuel costs place additional pressure on household budgets. They also reduce the purchasing power of low-income families and make everyday expenses harder to manage.

He urged financially secure individuals and businesses to help those facing hardship. Affluent families, he said, should support struggling relatives. Factory owners and employers should also pay close attention to the welfare of their workers.

Calls for Collective Responsibility and Action

The Saylani chairman said Pakistan’s economic challenges required unity, compassion and practical action from every section of society.

“We must stand together to overcome these difficult circumstances,” he said. He urged people to help protect vulnerable families from hunger, hopelessness and exploitation.

He also encouraged businesses and philanthropists to contribute to relief initiatives. In his view, timely assistance and better opportunities could help families regain stability and dignity.

Maulana Bashir Farooq concluded by calling on the public to show solidarity with households facing severe financial pressure. He stressed that collective responsibility, rather than indifference, was essential during difficult economic times.

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