Rotary International Pattaya Institute Promotion Meeting Held in Karachi

Rotary leaders and members attend the 2026 Pattaya Institute Promotion Intercity Meeting in Karachi.

Rotary leaders and members of District 3271 (Sindh-Balochistan) gathered in Karachi for the 2026 Rotary International Pattaya Institute Promotion Intercity Meeting.

District Governor 2027–28 and Institute Promotion Chair for Pakistan, Ch. Fahad Sikandar, led the initiative. PP Aslam Khaliq of the Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus also helped organise the meeting.

The event brought together senior Rotary leaders, past district governors, district representatives and Rotarians. Their participation reflected a shared commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s presence at the 2026 Rotary Institute in Pattaya, Thailand.

Rotary Leaders Attend Promotion Meeting

FPCCI Calls for Stronger Economic Integration Among Islamic Countries

The gathering was attended by District Governor Shahzad Sabir and District Governor Nominee Abdul Jabbar Sheikh. Past District Governors Pir Ibraheem Shah Jilani, Saleem Rao, Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah and Aftab Imam also participated.

Other attendees included Tahir Iqbal, Ali Haider, Kauser Aslam, Syed Turab Shah, Ana Haider, Abdul Wahab Edhi, Jamal Zia, Shakeel Baig, Saeed Ahmed, Nasim Bukhari, Muhammad Kamal Khan, Javed Zaidi and Tahira Zaidi.

The meeting also welcomed Architect Iqbal Baloch, Imran Mehmood, Samina Rani, Saima Naqi, Zoobia Azeem, Naeemullah Khan, Mehnaz Imran, Mirza Intekhab Alam, Shujat Baig (Guru), Dr Atif Saeed Anjum, Zareen Ansari and Fahad Ansari.

Rotarians from across District 3271 also attended the gathering.

Building a Strong Presence for Pakistan

The meeting focused on promoting Pakistan’s participation in the 2026 Rotary International Pattaya Institute. Organisers highlighted the importance of unity, active engagement and collective efforts.

The gathering also reinforced Rotary’s commitment to creating lasting impact through collaboration and service.

Participants shared a common goal: to ensure a strong Pakistani presence at the international institute and strengthen connections among Rotarians.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to Rotary’s spirit of service, cooperation and the shared vision of “Create Lasting Impact.”

Follow THE AZB