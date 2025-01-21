Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away, as confirmed by the Royal Court on Tuesday.

As reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), officials across the Kingdom have expressed profound grief over his demise, considering it a great loss for Saudi Arabia.

The Royal Court announced that the funeral prayer for the late prince will be held today after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Offering condolences, the Royal Court urged people to pray for his soul, seeking mercy, forgiveness, and a higher place in the hereafter. News of his passing has led to a wave of condolences from government representatives and the public worldwide.