Missile interception comes amid deadly clashes in Yemen, reported attacks on Marib and a deadly strike on a Shabwa training camp

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi group towards Riyadh on Tuesday, according to Colonel Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The interception followed reports of explosions in the Saudi capital and a security alert issued by the National Early Warning Platform.

Saudi Civil Defence announced on X that authorities had issued a warning about a potential danger in Riyadh. Officials urged residents to follow safety instructions. At the time of reporting, authorities had not released details about the explosions, possible casualties or damage.

The developments came amid intensifying clashes between Yemen’s internationally recognised government forces and the Houthis across several provinces.

Yemeni Army Reports Heavy Houthi Casualties in Taiz

Yemen’s army said on Monday that 129 Houthi fighters had been killed and 176 wounded during clashes and airstrikes in the southwestern province of Taiz over the preceding 48 hours.

In a statement, the Taiz Military Axis Command said government forces had continued operations against Houthi positions in the al-Misrakh district, south of Taiz city, for a second consecutive day.

The command said local fighters and residents supported the offensive. Army units also raided a Houthi position on the al-Aqrud front, reportedly killing and wounding several fighters.

According to the statement, warplanes carried out 13 airstrikes on Monday evening. The strikes targeted Houthi positions, weapons, military equipment, ammunition depots and gatherings across Taiz province.

The Houthis had not immediately responded to the army’s casualty figures. The claims could not be independently verified.

Houthis Fire Missiles at Marib

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthis fired four ballistic missiles towards the government-held city of Marib late Monday, according to local authorities and military officials.

Marib’s local government said the missiles targeted the densely populated city, which hosts large numbers of people displaced by the conflict. Authorities did not immediately report casualties or damage.

The reported attack followed earlier missile strikes. Local authorities said the Houthis had launched eight ballistic missiles at Marib a day earlier. On October 15, officials also reported an attack involving nine ballistic missiles and seven other projectiles aimed at residential neighbourhoods.

Marib remains a key government stronghold and an important centre for Yemen’s oil and gas production. Government figures cited in the report put the number of displaced people living there at more than 2.2 million.

Separately, Yemen’s army said it had repelled a Houthi assault on the Kahbub front in Lahj province in southern Yemen.

The army-affiliated Southern Giants Brigades said Houthi fighters launched successive attacks, triggering hours of clashes involving various weapons. Government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, forced the attackers to retreat and destroyed military equipment.

The brigades did not provide casualty figures.

Coalition Warns Against Arms Smuggling by Boat

The Saudi-led coalition also warned the Houthis against using traditional boats to smuggle weapons, missiles and military equipment into Yemen.

In a statement on Monday, the coalition’s Joint Forces Command said the practice threatened civilian safety and regional security. It urged boat owners not to assist in transporting weapons and military equipment to Yemen’s coastline.

The warning did not identify specific smuggling operations or disclose details of any intercepted shipments.

Deadly Attack on Shabwa Training Camp

In another major development, an attack on a government security forces training camp in Yemen’s Shabwa province killed 58 people and injured more than 200, Governor Awad al-Wazir said on Monday.

The governor also reported that 14 people remained missing following the bombardment of the Al-Alam camp.

Reuters-verified video from the province showed injured people and bloodied bodies at the scene. Local sources, speaking anonymously, said the Houthis had launched three ballistic missiles at security forces during a training exercise.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on X that the group had targeted the camp, which he described as being run by Saudi forces. Saudi authorities had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Shabwa is an energy-rich province in south-central coastal Yemen. It is also home to the Balhaf liquefied natural gas facility, one of the country’s major industrial investments.

The latest incidents highlight the widening security challenges facing Yemen and neighbouring Saudi Arabia as hostilities continue across the region.

Follow THE AZB