Experts call for stronger university-industry collaboration to improve food security, reduce waste and promote sustainable agriculture

KARACHI: Collaboration between universities and industry is essential to address challenges in the food sector and promote innovation, research and food security, NED University of Engineering and Technology Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Nauman Ahmed said.

The Department of Food Engineering at NED University organised an event titled “Today’s Innovation, Tomorrow’s Nutrition” to mark World Food Day 2026. Dr Nauman Ahmed chaired the event, which focused on hunger eradication, food security, food quality and safety, modern food technologies and reducing food waste.

According to university spokesperson Farwa Hassan, the event aimed to raise awareness about sustainable food systems and the role of innovation in addressing food-related challenges.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Nauman Ahmed welcomed the participation of both academia and industry. He emphasised that food is a fundamental human need and called for stronger cooperation between universities and industrial organisations to develop new knowledge and tackle challenges facing the sector.

He added that research, practical experience and modern technology could improve food production, quality and safety.

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FAO Pakistan Programme Coordination Specialist Botagoz Nartayeva said sustainable agricultural and food systems require the early identification of potential risks and effective preventive measures before crises emerge.

She identified climate change and water scarcity as major challenges affecting agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods. She also stressed the need to reduce food losses at every stage, including harvesting, storage, transportation, marketing and consumption.

Nartayeva highlighted the role of digital technologies in improving agricultural resilience and resource management. Satellite imagery, artificial intelligence, mobile applications and other digital tools can help monitor crop conditions, forecast weather-related risks and strengthen early warning systems.

These technologies can also improve market access and support the efficient use of available resources, she added.

Students Showcase Innovative Food Products

Chairman of NED University’s Department of Food Engineering, Dr Syed Ali Ammar Taqvi, said students from various universities showcased innovative products and research projects during the event.

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Their projects included environmentally friendly packaging, technologies to extend food shelf life and methods for assessing food quality.

The programme also featured several competitions for students, including poster-making, videography, photography and a product development challenge.

Dean of Chemical Processing Dr Zahoor-ul-Hassan Awan and Assistant Professor Dr Ayesha Jilani thanked the guests for attending the event.

The initiative highlighted the importance of collaboration among universities, industry and international organisations in developing innovative solutions for food security, sustainability and nutrition.

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