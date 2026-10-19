Saudi Ambassador Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS and CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered matters of mutual interest and regional security developments.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with progress under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. They also stressed the importance of stronger defence cooperation, institutional ties and strategic coordination.

Field Marshal Asim Munir congratulated the ambassador on his appointment. He expressed confidence that the ambassador’s tenure would further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

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The two countries share longstanding ties rooted in common faith, mutual trust and strategic partnership. The meeting reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close cooperation on defence and regional security matters.

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