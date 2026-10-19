Rahnuma-FPAP Holds Third Board of Governance Meeting 2026 in Karachi

Rahnuma-FPAP holds its third Board of Governance Meeting 2026 at Beach Luxury Hotel, Karachi.

Rahnuma-FPAP held its third Board of Governance (BOG) Meeting 2026 at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi. Mr. Gul Muhammad Khan, President of Rahnuma-FPAP, chaired the meeting.

The board emphasized sustainability, accountability and good governance. Members reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the organization and improving its services.

Discussions focused on exploring new donor funding opportunities. Members also highlighted the need to mobilize resources and develop strategic partnerships.

The board stressed that these efforts could strengthen organizational sustainability. They could also help improve service delivery in family planning (FP) and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) across Pakistan.

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Members underscored the importance of transparent management and responsible decision-making. They also emphasized the need to build partnerships with development partners and civil society organizations.

The meeting reaffirmed Rahnuma-FPAP’s commitment to effective governance and long-term sustainability. The organization aims to strengthen its capacity and continue supporting family planning and reproductive health services in Pakistan.

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