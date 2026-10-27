October 27, 2026

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon Attends Shevolution 3.0 as Guest of Honour

Web Desk October 27, 2026
Saquib Fayyaz Magoon attends Shevolution 3.0 to support women entrepreneurs.

Shevolution 3.0 brings business leaders together to celebrate women entrepreneurs.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon attended Shevolution 3.0 as Guest of Honour at the invitation of Sahibzadi Maheen Khan. The Consul General of Germany attended the event as Chief Guest.

The event celebrated women’s entrepreneurship, leadership and empowerment. It also provided a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their potential and contribute to Pakistan’s economic progress.

Magoon appreciated Sahibzadi Maheen Khan for organising the event. He also praised her efforts to create an inspiring platform for women in business.

“Empowering women is empowering Pakistan’s future,” Magoon said, emphasising the importance of women’s participation in economic development.

S.M. Tanveer Meets Women’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry Leaders to Strengthen Collaboration

Magoon served as Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the 2024–2026 term. He also serves as a director at Polar Bear (Pakistan) – Dacca Trade Agency, where he has worked as Sales Director since 2005.

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