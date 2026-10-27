Saquib Fayyaz Magoon Attends Shevolution 3.0 as Guest of Honour

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon attended Shevolution 3.0 as Guest of Honour at the invitation of Sahibzadi Maheen Khan. The Consul General of Germany attended the event as Chief Guest.

The event celebrated women’s entrepreneurship, leadership and empowerment. It also provided a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their potential and contribute to Pakistan’s economic progress.

Magoon appreciated Sahibzadi Maheen Khan for organising the event. He also praised her efforts to create an inspiring platform for women in business.

“Empowering women is empowering Pakistan’s future,” Magoon said, emphasising the importance of women’s participation in economic development.

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Magoon served as Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the 2024–2026 term. He also serves as a director at Polar Bear (Pakistan) – Dacca Trade Agency, where he has worked as Sales Director since 2005.

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