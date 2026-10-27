IPAK Group Reports PKR 11.13 Billion Quarterly Revenue as Profitability Holds Steady

International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) reported consolidated revenue of PKR 11.13 billion for the first quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company’s Board of Directors reviewed the results at a meeting in Karachi on October 27.

Revenue rose 9.2% compared with the same quarter last year. Consolidated profit after tax remained almost unchanged at PKR 705 million, against PKR 704 million a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to PKR 1.08 from PKR 1.01.

Lower Finance Costs Support Profitability

The Group maintained stable profitability despite pressure on margins. Gross profit reached PKR 1.62 billion, down from PKR 1.75 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, finance costs fell by 16%. This reduction helped offset some of the impact from lower gross profit.

IPAK said its margins reflected a return to more normal trading conditions. The company also noted that the previous two quarters had delivered exceptional benefits.

Export Sales Nearly Double

The Group continued to expand its presence in international markets. Export sales climbed to PKR 3.515 billion, compared with PKR 2.442 billion in the same period last year.

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The latest export figure represents approximately US$12.68 million. This performance highlights the Group’s progress in developing overseas markets.

Following a significant capacity expansion that supported growth in financial year 2026, IPAK is now focusing on improving the use of its expanded manufacturing facilities. Its priorities include optimising product mix, improving efficiency and strengthening its market position.

On a standalone basis, International Packaging Films Limited recorded revenue of PKR 3.42 billion. The company reported standalone profit after tax of PKR 211 million.

Middle East Crisis Creates Supply Chain Risks

Looking ahead, the Group faces supply chain uncertainty linked to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Potential challenges include raw material availability, shipping routes, delivery schedules and higher costs.

Management plans to secure a steady supply of raw materials and maintain operational resilience. The Group will also manage working capital carefully while pursuing efficiency improvements, value-added products and export development.

These priorities will shape IPAK’s response to changing market conditions as it seeks to protect operations and sustain growth.

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