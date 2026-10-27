October 27, 2026

S.M. Tanveer Meets Women’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry Leaders to Strengthen Collaboration

Web Desk October 27, 2026
S.M. Tanveer meeting Women’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry leaders.

S.M. Tanveer meets Women’s Chambers leaders to discuss cooperation.

S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), met leaders of Women’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry to discuss shared interests and new opportunities for collaboration.

The meeting focused on strengthening ties between business leaders and women’s chambers. It also highlighted the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs and expanding business networks.

The post also referenced several business organisations, including the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

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Women’s business organisations mentioned included the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mardan Division, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar, and Gujranwala Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting provided an opportunity to encourage dialogue between UBG leadership and women’s business organisations.

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