KARACHI Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices that fundamentally change the way we capture and experience our world.

The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better—enjoy personalized music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

“As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible, AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love.”

SHAPING THE FUTURE OF COMMUNICATION

With 5G, a new decade of mobile innovation is beginning. And to harness this new generation of connectivity, every device in the Galaxy S20 series—the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra—comes equipped with the latest 5G technology. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the first devices able to power new mobile experiences that take advantage of both sub-6 and mmWave. The Galaxy S20 supports sub-6. All three devices are capable of delivering non-standalone and standalone 5G capabilities.

CHANGING HOW WE CAPTURE

Now, more than ever, we capture our lives and tell our stories through our smartphones—and that is why the camera is the single-most important feature for consumers purchasing a new smartphone. Designed for the way we live, the Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with our biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

Details in Stunning Clarity: With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera. S20 Ultra has 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera. S20 Ultra has 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level. Groundbreaking Zoom Capability : With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom, even when you are far away you can zoom in close. Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, or step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra, which uses AI powered, multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view ever than before.

: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom, even when you are far away you can zoom in close. Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, or step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra, which uses AI powered, multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view ever than before. Single Take, Multiple Possibilities : Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photos and videos, such as Live focus, cropped, Ultra Wide and more that captures your moment the best.

: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photos and videos, such as Live focus, cropped, Ultra Wide and more that captures your moment the best. Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. And, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

DO WHAT YOU LOVE, BETTER

The Galaxy makes the experience of everything we love to do on our phone, easier and better. With new features and impactful partnerships, inspired by open collaboration, the Galaxy S20 is built for how we use our phones today.

Music : Whether you are just waking up, or heading to the gym, enjoy a personalized soundtrack based around your routine, thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. With Music Share, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during a road trip.

: Whether you are just waking up, or heading to the gym, enjoy a personalized soundtrack based around your routine, thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. With Music Share, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during a road trip. Exceptional Video Chat on Google Duo : Video chat more easily with all of the most important people in your life on the Galaxy S20. With 5G, the Galaxy S20 enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, bringing new Duo features first to Galaxy S20. Now, from the dialer, you can tap Duo to start a video call and enjoy, for the first time ever, FHD quality. Google Duo is compatible across operating systems, so you are not limited in who you can video chat with. Fit the entire family in the frame, using the wide lens; and talk to up to 8 friends, at once.

: Video chat more easily with all of the most important people in your life on the Galaxy S20. With 5G, the Galaxy S20 enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, bringing new Duo features first to Galaxy S20. Now, from the dialer, you can tap Duo to start a video call and enjoy, for the first time ever, FHD quality. Google Duo is compatible across operating systems, so you are not limited in who you can video chat with. Fit the entire family in the frame, using the wide lens; and talk to up to 8 friends, at once. YouTube on 5G: Share your 8K videos with the world faster and better. Samsung partnered with YouTube so you can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube—and with integrated 5G capabilities, experience ultra-fast upload speeds.

• Entertainment: Taking advantage of the Galaxy S20’s pro-grade camera, Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of renowned directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals. Users can also discover Netflix’s best-in-class content through an improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby, and Finder.

Gaming: The Galaxy S20 series takes mobile gaming to the next level. With a 120Hz display, you’ll have the ability to experience incredibly smooth gaming. Later this spring, Samsung partner, Microsoft, will launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game is coming to mobile. Combined with a fast processor, 12GB of RAM, audio tuned by AKG and a game booster working in the background to optimize settings for peak performance, the Galaxy S20 offers a powerful gaming experience.

EXPERIENCE ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

As our latest flagship device, the Galaxy S20 series features the premium technologies that Galaxy fans have come to know and expect. The most secure device Samsung has ever made, the Galaxy S20 is protected by Knox—the industry-leading mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through to the software level. The Galaxy S20 also features a new, secure processor which protects against hardware-based attacks.

Powered by a big, intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger, while the S20 Ultra supports 45W Super Fast charging as well. The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard (128GB for S20; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB for Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra).

With Galaxy S20, you can also experience Samsung’s cleanest, simplest, most intuitive interface yet with One UI 2. You can also use the Galaxy S20 to control your smart home with SmartThings, achieve your health and wellness goals with Samsung Health, pay on the go with Samsung Pay, and more.

GALAXY BUDS+

And with Samsung Galaxy Buds+, you can immerse yourself in your favorite music and podcasts. Sound by AKG, Buds+ feature 2-way speakers; 3 mics for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and an incredibly long battery life—up to 11 hours from Buds+ and an extra 11 hours in the case. Buds+ app, ‘Galaxy Buds+’, is now iOS compatible, so you can enjoy a great audio experience no matter which device you use. And with the Spotify partnership, listen to the tunes and podcasts you love more easily by hitting play with a single press.

GALAXY S20 AVAILABILITY

Starting on March 6, 2020, the Galaxy S20 series will be available in various, classic colors.

Galaxy S20: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black∙ Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black

Like this: Like Loading...