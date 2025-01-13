Karachi Pakistan : The Saifee Burhani Car Rally took place on 22nd December 2024 in Karachi. Organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community’s uniformed outfit volunteer force Burhani Guards Pakistan, this was its 12th edition, with the pilot event taking place in the year 2000.

Burhani Guards Pakistan, formerly Burhani Ambulance Corps is an international subsidiary of the Burhani Guards International – an organziation dedicated to performing flow management and security management activities at community gatherings as well as significant national events when called upon. It has 18 Divisions in Karachi, with over 1500 active personnel serving in voluntary roles.

The Saifee Burhani Car Rally 2024 was organised by Division IV, based out ofShabbirabad, Karachi. It is a community exclusive family event, that aims at reaffirming road ethics, following the civil code and at the same time looks at the recreational side of it through friendly challenges, effective problem solving and affirming the importance of camaraderie through teamwork.

A total of 110 participating cars took the road. The rally was based on the scavenger hunt model where participants were given clues and riddles on their mobile phones through the event’s proprietary app, and the participants were expected to decipher the clues and reach the hidden location. There, a checkpoint and a time post had been setup where the participating cars had to scan through the QR code to stamp their arrival digitally. Here, they were met with the Burhani Guards Volunteers who welcomed them with great warmth and handed over gifts and snacks that would be handy for the journey ahead.

Started at the Yousufi Masjid Complex off Tipu Sultan Road, the first car to start the journey left at 9:05 am and the last one to leave the starting location was 10:35 am. The whole route amounted to approximately 150 kilometers across the city with stops at various city landmarks including Northwalk in North Nazimabad, Karachi where a half hour fun filled entertainment was at offer. The rally ended at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana where the first car reached at 3:00 PM.

The Route was planned as follows:

Karachi Dairy, Tipu Sultan Road Souvenir Stop at Roshan Sanitary, Amir Khusro Road Sweet and Savory box giveaway at Bombay Sweets, off tariq road Souvenir stop at Al Burhan Luggage, Tariq Road Wellness exhibition at Al Nadi Al Burhani, Queens Road 100 year history briefing at the Tayyebi jamatkhana, Shahare Liaquat Coffee Stop at Saleh Masjid/ Burhani Hospital, Haqqani Chowk Soda stop at Bohra Soda, James Terrace Road, Nanakwara Ziarat at the Bohrapir Souvenir stop at Al Anwar Luggage bags, Gul Plaza Group Activity at The North Walk, North Nazimabad Orientation Visits and plantation drive at NIPA, Gulistan e Johar Visit to Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin School of Law and department of genetics at University of Karachi Brief stop over for snacks and Namaz at Mohammedi Park, Malir Excursion to Bahria Town Karachi End point at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

During this 16 stop road adventure, participating cars were judged on their adherence to the Traffic laws such as maintaining speed, wearing seat belts, following the traffic lights and at the same time avoiding any unnecessary acts that could put them in the way of danger. This was done through hidden Marshalls.

The 12th edition of Saifee Burhani Car Rally, previously known as the Burhani Car Rally, took place after a gap of almost 8 years. Naturally owing to the changes in consumption of digital media and the usage of technology, it was the first time where technological integration was made possible through the proprietary mobile application developed specially to enhance the experience of the participants and at the same time, making it easier for the organizers to compile an otherwise complicated task of formulating the results. This ensured transparency and prompt results.

Winning prizes included the following:

1st Prize – 4 sponsored air tickets to Karbala and Najaf by Iraqi Airways

2nd Prize – Electric Scooter by Mellinuim Icon (GFS Builders)

3rd Prize – 65” LED TV by Prime Enterprises

Best Woman Driver – Home cleaning robot by Al-Cleen Janitorial products

Further prizes to the anomalies of the oldest registered car, eldest participating member and the newest registered car.

A grand dinner of sizzling Bar B Que in the chilly winds of Karachi winters was served to the participants at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, later followed by the presentation ceremony.