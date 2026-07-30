Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to deliver the biggest box office opening of 2026 as Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios prepare to release the latest Tom Holland-led superhero film in cinemas worldwide.

The studio projects the film will earn $195 million from 4,300 North American theaters during its opening weekend. That estimate aligns with forecasts from leading box office tracking services.

Set to Break 2026 Box Office Records

If projections hold, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will surpass Toy Story 5, which debuted with $159.6 million, to become the biggest domestic opening of the year.

Sony also expects the film to generate $270 million from international markets, giving it a projected global opening of $465 million.

That figure would make it Sony Pictures’ second-biggest worldwide debut, trailing only Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $600.5 million globally during its opening weekend in 2021.

It would also exceed the $381.6 million worldwide launch of Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

Among the Biggest Openings in History

A domestic debut of $195 million would place Brand New Day among the 10 highest opening weekends of all time in North America.

The film would move ahead of Disney’s The Lion King (2019), which opened with $191.7 million.

Industry analysts believe positive audience reactions could push the film beyond current projections if word of mouth remains strong after release.

Tom Holland Returns as Peter Parker

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows Peter Parker as he adjusts to a life where those closest to him no longer remember who he is.

The story introduces a dangerous new villain while continuing the aftermath of the events seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The cast features:

Tom Holland

Zendaya

Sadie Sink

Jacob Batalon

Jon Bernthal

Mark Ruffalo

Strong Early Reviews Boost Expectations

Ahead of its theatrical release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned a 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, adding momentum to already strong anticipation.

Positive reviews and early audience interest have strengthened expectations that the film could outperform its current box office forecasts.

Tom Holland Hopes to Continue as Spider-Man

Tom Holland also expressed his excitement about continuing to play the iconic superhero.

“It has been the gift of my life,” Holland said. “I will do it for as long as they’ll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we’ll see!”

His comments have further fueled speculation that the actor could continue portraying Spider-Man in future Marvel and Sony projects.