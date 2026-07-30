Displaced Palestinians near the expanding Israeli security barrier in Gaza.

Residents say shifting Israeli military barriers are forcing repeated displacement across Gaza, while Israel says the measures are necessary for security under the ceasefire arrangement.

Residents report repeated displacement while Israel says new barriers strengthen security along the ceasefire line.

The Gaza ceasefire faces renewed scrutiny after Israeli forces expanded security barriers along the Yellow Line. Palestinian families say the move has forced them to leave their homes again. Israel says the measures protect its citizens and stop Hamas from rebuilding its military capabilities.

Families Face Fresh Displacement

Residents in Gaza’s al-Tuffah neighborhood woke on Monday to find yellow concrete barriers moved into Salah al-Din Road. The route serves as one of Gaza’s main north-south highways.

Nearby, residents saw an Israeli flag flying above a newly built earth embankment.

Among those displaced was Umm Mohammed al-Shawish. Her family had already lost its home during the war. On Sunday, they fled again after the Israeli military warned them about an expected strike near their shelter.

Their temporary tent was destroyed during the attack.

“We’ve been displaced from place to place, and now we have nowhere left to go,” she said.

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Ceasefire Boundary Under Dispute

The October ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States, required Israeli forces to withdraw to a designated security boundary known as the Yellow Line.

The agreement left Israel in temporary control of about 53 percent of Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said Israeli forces now control more than 60 percent of the territory. Earlier this year, he also said Israel aimed to expand control to 70 percent.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire by moving the Yellow Line farther into Gaza.

Israeli officials reject that claim. They say military deployments and security barriers remain necessary to protect Israeli communities and prevent Hamas from rebuilding.

Satellite Images Show New Barriers

Satellite imagery reviewed by analysts shows Israel has built more than 42 kilometers of earth barriers and military positions along much of the Yellow Line.

Some embankments extend beyond the original ceasefire boundary. Experts say these changes have expanded areas where civilians cannot safely enter.

The Israeli military says it has marked the Yellow Line more clearly to reduce friction. It also denies changing the official ceasefire boundary.

Residents Report More Evacuations

People living in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and al-Mawasi say they have received repeated evacuation orders in recent weeks.

Many families abandoned tents and temporary shelters as Israeli military activity increased.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says several displaced families needed emergency shelter and humanitarian assistance after leaving their homes.

Military Construction Continues

Satellite images also show demolished buildings, damaged farmland, and destroyed temporary shelters near the security zone.

The Israeli military has built new bases, observation posts, and defensive positions in several areas.

Israel says the infrastructure includes barriers, surveillance systems, intelligence equipment, and troop deployments. Officials say these measures help prevent attacks and protect nearby communities.

Experts Warn of Long-Term Presence

Security experts believe the construction indicates Israel may prepare for a prolonged military presence along the Yellow Line.

They point to limited progress in efforts to disarm Hamas as one reason for the continued expansion.

For many Palestinians, the growing security zone has worsened the humanitarian crisis. It has reduced the space available for more than two million people living in Gaza.

Displaced resident Abu Kamel Hamami said families continue moving from one place to another.

“The Yellow Line keeps moving day by day,” he said. “We’re constantly moving from one street to another. Everywhere is overcrowded with people, tents and displacement camps.”

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