Grand Theft Auto VI artwork as fans await Rockstar's third official trailer.

Industry insider suggests fans may see more of Grand Theft Auto VI next month, fueling speculation that Rockstar Games is preparing its next marketing push.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 could finally arrive in August, according to fresh comments from a well-known industry insider, raising expectations that Rockstar Games is preparing its next major reveal ahead of the game’s November launch.

Fans have eagerly awaited another look at Grand Theft Auto VI since Rockstar released the second trailer in May 2025. The first trailer debuted in December 2023, and speculation about a third trailer has continued to grow as launch day approaches.

Insider Suggests More GTA 6 News Is Coming

Industry insider NateTheHate2 recently responded to questions from fans on X about GTA VI.

When asked when gameplay footage might appear, he replied, “I expect to see a fair bit of GTA VI next month.”

Although the insider did not specifically mention Trailer 3, many fans believe his comments hint that Rockstar could unveil new gameplay or release another trailer during August.

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No Official Announcement Yet

Rockstar Games has not confirmed the release date for a third trailer.

The latest speculation remains unofficial, and NateTheHate2 did not explain the source of his information. His comments could reflect industry knowledge or simply an informed prediction.

However, the insider has built a reputation for accurately reporting gaming news in the past, which has added credibility to the latest claims.

Marketing Campaign May Soon Begin

Many fans expect Rockstar to begin a larger marketing campaign as Grand Theft Auto VI nears its release.

With only a few months remaining before launch, August appears to be a logical window for the studio to showcase gameplay, introduce new features, and build excitement ahead of release.

Despite growing anticipation, Rockstar has remained silent about its marketing plans.

GTA 6 Release Date

According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The studio has not announced a PC version, although many fans expect that announcement to come at a later date.

The game follows protagonists Jason and Lucia as they navigate the criminal underworld of the fictional state of Leonida, with Vice City serving as the primary setting.

Until Rockstar makes an official announcement, reports of GTA 6 Trailer 3 arriving in August remain speculation.

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