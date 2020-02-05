Saddique Sheikh
BUSINESS

Saddique Sheikh Chairman Pakistan American Business Association called on Governor Punjab

KARACHI – Mr Saddique Sheikh Chairman Pakistan American Business Association PABA called on Honarable Choudary Mohammad Sarwar Governor Punjab  with Malik Sohail Hussain Chairman Coordination SAARC CCI & Focal Person Pakistan American Business Association PABA,Aamir Atta Bajwa former Senior Vice President Fpcci and Abdul Rauf Mukthar Chairman Floor Mills Association Punjab at Governor House Lahore

