Saddique Sheikh Chairman Pakistan American Business Association called on Governor Punjab

KARACHI – Mr Saddique Sheikh Chairman Pakistan American Business Association PABA called on Honarable Choudary Mohammad Sarwar Governor Punjab with Malik Sohail Hussain Chairman Coordination SAARC CCI & Focal Person Pakistan American Business Association PABA,Aamir Atta Bajwa former Senior Vice President Fpcci and Abdul Rauf Mukthar Chairman Floor Mills Association Punjab at Governor House Lahore
