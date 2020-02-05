Ishtiaq Baig vice chairman Baig Group meet with Mian Shahbaz Sharif

LONDON – Mr Ishtiaq Baig vice chairman Baig Group of Companies and Consul General of Morocco meeting with Mian Shahbaz Sharif President PML N at Hotel Dorchester London & enquired about the health of Mian Nawaz Sharif. The fruitful meeting also attended by Shahzad khan & Nasim Ahmed.
