Sabastian Sawe believes marathon runners can go even faster after he became the first man to break the two-hour barrier in a record-setting performance.

The 31-year-old Kenyan clocked 1:59:30 in London in April. The run shattered a barrier many had considered impossible.

Sawe now believes a time below 1:59 is within reach.

“I know it’s possible to run under 1:59,” Sawe told AFP in Berlin.

He said several factors could make it possible. These include good weather, strong pacing and peak physical condition.

“It is hard to predict how fast I will be,” Sawe said. “But it is possible.”

Sawe Says Marathon Has No Limits

Sawe expects more records to fall as marathon running gains popularity.

He also pointed to advances in technology and training.

“We don’t know about the years in front of us because maybe other people will come along and do something great,” he said.

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“There are no limits for now.”

Sawe admitted that even he did not expect his London performance.

“I was not expecting to run under two hours,” he said.

His original goal was to retain his title. He only realized the significance of his time near the finish.

“When I saw the time with my eyes as I was almost finishing the race, it was something surprising for me,” he said.

“I was so happy and grateful.”

Injury Forces Sawe Out of Berlin

Sawe won the Berlin Marathon in 2025. However, he could not defend his title this year after suffering a fractured leg.

“It was hard, but I had to accept it because injuries are part of running,” he said.

The Kenyan hopes to return to London in 2027. He also has bigger ambitions for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I’m getting to be someone bigger in athletics,” Sawe said.

“I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned patience is important and recovery is important to make you feel fast and strong.”

Sawe Backs Tigst Assefa After Injury

Sawe spoke in Berlin shortly after Ethiopian star Tigst Assefa suffered a devastating Achilles injury.

Assefa had been running at world-record pace until the 35-kilometre mark. She then ruptured her Achilles tendon.

Despite the injury, Assefa completed the race. She crossed the finish line first and recorded the third-fastest women’s marathon time and a course record before collapsing.

“When I saw what happened I was shocked,” Sawe said.

He praised Assefa’s performance and determination.

“She was running to achieve everything she had worked for,” he said.

Sawe also backed Assefa to challenge the world record again.

“For sure she will because Tigst is a very strong woman,” he said.

“She always has the courage to push her limits. She’s always been a winner.”

Sawe Calls for Stronger Anti-Doping Efforts

Assefa’s injury also ended her attempt to challenge the women’s world record.

The current mark stands at 2:09:56, set by Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich in 2024.

Chepngetich was later suspended for three years for doping. Her record, however, remains on the books.

Sawe has taken an active approach to anti-doping efforts. He has volunteered for extensive additional testing throughout his career.

He reportedly undergoes an additional test about every three days, beyond national and international requirements.

“Even with what I have achieved, I want to show the world that not all athletes are running dirty,” Sawe said.

“There was a time where there was more doubt than belief.”

Sawe believes frequent testing can strengthen confidence in the sport.

“It’s a nice routine for athletes to have multiple tests to prove that they are running clean and winning clean,” he said.

“It shows we are protecting sports for the future.”

Kenya Set to Host World Athletics Championships

Nairobi was announced in September as the first African city selected to host the World Athletics Championships.

Kenya’s capital will stage the event in 2029.

Sawe hopes his anti-doping efforts can also improve Kenya’s image in athletics.

“It’s something special to us Kenyans,” he said.

“It’s an important moment to have it in our country and we appreciate it so much.”

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