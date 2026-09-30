September 30, 2026

OpenAI Targets $30 Billion Funding at $1.4 Trillion Valuation

Web Desk September 30, 2026
OpenAI targets $30 billion funding at a $1.4 trillion valuation

OpenAI targets a major new funding round at a reported $1.4 trillion valuation.

OpenAI is seeking to raise at least $30 billion in a new funding round, according to Bloomberg News.

The AI company is targeting a valuation of about $1.4 trillion, excluding the new funding, Bloomberg reported.

The discussions remain at an early stage. Terms could still change, the report said.

Investor demand is reportedly leading the fundraising effort. The proposed round could provide bridge financing for OpenAI.

Funding Could Delay IPO Plans

The new funding would give OpenAI additional capital without relying on an initial public offering (IPO).

OpenAI has not indicated that it plans to go public in 2026. CEO Sam Altman previously cited AI safety concerns when discussing the company’s IPO plans.

The latest funding talks come months after OpenAI completed another major financing round.

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In March, the company closed a round with $122 billion in committed capital. That deal valued OpenAI at about $852 billion.

OpenAI Revenue Nears $70 Billion

OpenAI’s business has continued to expand rapidly.

Its annualized revenue run rate is now approaching $70 billion, according to a Reuters report published Tuesday. Revenue has increased by more than 70% since the start of the third quarter.

The company is also expanding its AI products and enterprise business as demand for generative AI grows.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the reported funding discussions.

The proposed $30 billion round would mark another major step in OpenAI’s fundraising history. It would also give the company additional capital as it expands its AI infrastructure and products.

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