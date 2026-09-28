Klopp Suffers First Defeat as Germany Manager Against Greece

Jurgen Klopp watches from the touchline during Germany’s 1-0 defeat to Greece.

Jurgen Klopp suffered his first defeat as Germany manager on Sunday.

Germany lost 1-0 to Greece in Augsburg after Dimitrios Kourbelis scored the only goal of the match.

The defeat came after Klopp’s side opened his tenure with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Germany struggled to create clear chances against a disciplined Greek defence.

Greece Break Germany’s Resistance

Germany controlled much of the possession during the opening hour.

However, the hosts failed to turn that control into goals.

Greece then found space on the counterattack.

Kourbelis scored in the 74th minute. His low shot took a deflection off Germany captain Joshua Kimmich before finding the bottom corner.

The goal gave Greece their first-ever victory over Germany.

Goncalo Ramos Scores Winner as Portugal Beat Norway 2-1

The two sides had previously met 10 times. Greece had recorded seven defeats and three draws since their first meeting in 1960.

Klopp Looks for Answers

Klopp remained calm after the defeat.

Speaking to ARD, he said losses can provide useful information when a team learns from them.

He also said Germany needed matches like this during the rebuilding process.

Captain Kimmich said Klopp had clearly explained his expectations.

The players must now translate those ideas into performances on the pitch.

Several established players missed the match as Klopp assessed his options.

The 59-year-old coach included 16 uncapped players in his 44-man squad.

Young Players Get Their Chance

Hoffenheim forward Bambase Conte received a surprise starting opportunity.

Conte had played only four top-flight matches before receiving his call-up.

He looked dangerous early in the match and fired narrowly wide after two minutes.

Barcelona forward Karim Adeyemi also came close.

He raced through the Greek defence but sent his effort over the crossbar.

Conte remained a threat after the break.

He forced a low fingertip save from Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Greece Punish Germany on Counter

Germany continued to dominate possession.

However, Greece became more dangerous on the counterattack.

Fotis Ioannidis missed a major opportunity when he shot wide with only Alexander Nuebel to beat.

Greece finally broke through moments later.

Kourbelis struck a low effort that deflected off Kimmich. The ball rolled into the bottom-left corner.

Germany could not find an equaliser.

Greece defended their lead and secured a historic victory.

Klopp Faces Major Rebuilding Task

Klopp took charge of Germany in July.

The four-time World Cup champions had suffered another early exit at the global tournament in North America.

It was their third consecutive early World Cup elimination.

Klopp has already signalled his intention to use international matches to assess Germany’s wider talent pool.

The defeat against Greece highlighted the challenges ahead.

Germany defender Jonathan Tah said the squad must remain united.

He also stressed that performances on the pitch will ultimately determine progress under the new coach.

Follow THE AZB