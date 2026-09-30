September 30, 2026

Pakistan Reach Asian Games Squash Semi-Finals After Beating South Korea

Web Desk September 30, 2026
Pakistan squash players during their Asian Games quarter-final against South Korea

Pakistan’s squash team celebrates its 2-0 quarter-final win over South Korea.

Pakistan reached the Asian Games squash semi-finals after defeating South Korea 2-0 in the men’s team quarter-final on Wednesday.

Mohammad Ashab Irfan and Noor Zaman produced strong performances to seal the tie without needing a third match.

Irfan gave Pakistan an ideal start. The singles bronze medallist defeated South Korea’s Jooyoung Na 11-5, 11-8, 11-8.

The Pakistani player controlled the opening game from the start. He then stayed composed during two closer games to complete a straight-games victory.

Noor Zaman Seals Pakistan’s Victory

Pakistan’s top-ranked player, Noor Zaman, then faced Seojin Oh.

Noor won the first two games comfortably. He used aggressive attacking play to build a 2-0 lead.

Oh responded in the third game. The South Korean won 11-8 and briefly raised hopes of a comeback.

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Noor quickly regained control in the fourth game.

He dominated the game 11-2 to complete an 11-4, 11-5, 8-11, 11-2 victory.

The result gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Nasir Iqbal Not Required

Nasir Iqbal was also part of Pakistan’s squad.

However, he did not need to play. Pakistan secured the quarter-final tie through its first two matches.

The victory sends Pakistan into the men’s team squash semi-finals at the 20th Asian Games.

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