IBA hosts ThinkFest on Campus to promote academic and policy dialogue among students.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) hosted ThinkFest on Campus at its Main Campus, bringing academic and policy discussions directly to students.

The initiative aimed to give young people a platform to learn, engage and contribute to their personal growth and Pakistan’s development.

Opening the event, Dr Yaqoob Khan Bangash, Dean of the School of Economics & Social Sciences and Founder of ThinkFest, said the initiative was designed to bring high-level discussions closer to Pakistan’s youth.

He said young people should have opportunities to learn from experts, engage with important issues and apply that knowledge to their own development and the country.

Sessions Explore History, Law and Society

The first session featured Professor Megan Robb of the University of Pennsylvania.

She discussed the story of Sharaf un Nissa. The session explored themes of family, religion and identity across India and England.

The second panel focused on child marriage in Pakistan.

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The discussion featured Professor Justin Jones of Oxford, lawyer Sara Malkani and development specialist Nazish Brohi.

The panel examined legislative progress, continuing challenges and legal complexities surrounding child marriage.

Muslims in Indian Cinema

A subsequent session featured Professor Sunera Thobani.

She examined the portrayal of Muslims in Indian cinema. The discussion focused on stereotyping and Islamophobia.

The session also explored how representations in popular culture can shape perceptions of Muslim communities.

Documentary Examines Minority Representation

The final session focused on Peter Jacob’s documentary, A Separation Refused.

The documentary highlights the struggle for joint electorates and minority representation in Pakistan.

Dr Riaz Sheikh, Dean of Social Sciences at SZABIST, reflected on the documentary’s significance for human rights advocacy.

More Than 600 Students Attend

The four sessions attracted more than 600 students.

More than 100 participants also attended from outside IBA.

Concluding the event, Dr Bangash reaffirmed IBA’s commitment to promoting dialogue on important national and social issues.

The initiative provided students with direct access to scholars and experts. It also created space for discussion on history, law, identity, rights and social development.

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