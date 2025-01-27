Today at 10:00 AM, the Russian Center for Science and Culture, in collaboration with the Russian Olympic Boat Team, conducted an engaging and inspiring session at Comics College. The visit aimed to motivate students to embrace sports and a healthy lifestyle by sharing the Olympians’ remarkable achievements and experiences.

Students eagerly participated in the session, posing insightful questions and interacting with the Russian athletes. The Olympians’ stories of perseverance and dedication left a profound impact on the young audience, igniting their passion for sports and instilling a desire to follow in their footsteps.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of sportsmanship, discipline, and maintaining an active lifestyle. The students expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet their sporting heroes and left the session with renewed enthusiasm and inspiration.

The initiative reflects the ongoing efforts of the Russian Center for Science and Culture to foster international sports collaboration and encourage youth participation in athletics.