Rs69b disbursed to 5.75 million families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: Dr. Sania

3 hours ago
ISLAMABAD – Sixty-nine billion rupees have so far been disbursed to 5.75 million families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar at a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said a cash assistance of twelve thousand rupees each is being given to the deserving families under this program. She said these families have been selected in the most  transparent manner after scrutinizing the data.

She said an alternative mechanism will shortly be introduced for those who are facing thumb impression problem.

The Special Assistant said that safety measures have been ensured at the cash disbursement points in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Sania Nishtar said a ration distribution portal has been activated to connect the philanthropists with the deserving families.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill asked the opposition parties to avoid politics in the current situation. He stressed that we need to get together to meet the challenge posed by coronavirus. 

