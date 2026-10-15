Chairman Muhammad Raza leads discussions with Iranian diplomatic officials on expanding rice trade, exploring export opportunities and strengthening Pakistan-Iran economic ties

KARACHI: A delegation of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), led by Chairman Muhammad Raza, met Iranian Consul General H.E. Akbar Eissa Zadeh to discuss rice exports, bilateral trade and opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

The meeting took place at the Consulate General of Iran and was attended by First Consul Vahed Asghari and Commercial Attaché Morad Nemati.

The REAP delegation included Executive Committee members Faisal Anis, Kazim Khandwala, Farhat Rasheed, Ashok Kumar Essarani, Abdul Wahid Mianoor, Moaz Irfan and Asif Abdul Ghaffar. REAP Secretary Altaf Hussain Shaikh and Assistant Secretary Arif Ali Khan also attended.

Iranian Consul General Congratulates REAP Chairman

During the meeting, Consul General Akbar Eissa Zadeh welcomed Muhammad Raza and congratulated him on assuming the office of REAP chairman.

He also conveyed his best wishes to Raza and the association’s Executive Committee for a successful tenure.

The discussions focused on matters related to rice exports and bilateral trade. Both sides expressed optimism about expanding rice trade between Pakistan and Iran and identifying new opportunities for exporters.

Focus on Expanding Pakistan-Iran Trade

The participants also discussed ways to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries. Greater cooperation could help exporters explore new opportunities and support growth in the rice sector.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared interest in developing trade relations and deepening economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

As a gesture of goodwill, the REAP delegation presented a bouquet of flowers and a commemorative REAP souvenir to the Iranian Consul General.

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