General Sir Charles Roland Vincent Walker visits GHQ in Rawalpindi; both sides reaffirm commitment to strengthening military ties and regional security cooperation

A high-level United Kingdom delegation, led by Chief of the General Staff General Sir Charles Roland Vincent Walker, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

Upon arrival, the visiting dignitary received a Guard of Honour presented by a Pakistan Army contingent.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation and opportunities to expand bilateral defence and security cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides expressed satisfaction with the longstanding and cordial relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military-to-military cooperation.

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Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding defence ties with the United Kingdom.

General Walker appreciated the professionalism and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He also acknowledged their contributions to regional peace and stability.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and the United Kingdom to deepen defence cooperation and strengthen bilateral military relations.

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