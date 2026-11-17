Maulana Bashir Farooq says the initiative will train young people from Balochistan and other provinces for employment opportunities in Pakistan’s mining sector

Saylani Welfare International Trust has established a dedicated Mining and Minerals Division to expand its skills-development programmes beyond information technology (IT). The initiative aims to equip young people from Balochistan and other provinces with technical skills for employment in Pakistan’s growing mining and minerals sector.

The new division follows the model of Saylani’s established IT training programme. Under its first phase, the organisation will launch a training course in Karachi for 60 young people from Balochistan.

After completing the initial training, participants will return to their respective districts. They will then receive practical, field-based instruction in mining and minerals-related skills.

Initiative Follows Participation in Minerals Investment Forum

The announcement follows Saylani Welfare International Trust’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in Islamabad last week.

A 10-member delegation led by the organisation’s Founder and Chairman, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq Qadri, attended the forum on a special invitation from the government. The delegation has since returned to Karachi.

According to Maulana Bashir Farooq, the organisers also allocated Saylani a complimentary exhibition stall. The stall attracted interest from local and international delegates, reflecting attention to the organisation’s efforts to develop skilled workers for emerging economic sectors.

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During a presentation at the forum, Saylani briefed participants on its existing and planned IT and mining and minerals training programmes for young people from Balochistan.

The presentation took place in the presence of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the Deputy Prime Minister, federal ministers, chief ministers of three provinces, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and representatives from more than 60 countries.

The initiative received appreciation from participants, according to the organisation.

Industry Partnerships to Shape Training Programmes

Maulana Bashir Farooq said the new division would prepare skilled workers for ongoing and upcoming mining and minerals projects across Pakistan.

He said the initiative aims to connect young people with employment opportunities in their own regions while helping address the sector’s growing demand for technically trained manpower.

As part of the initiative, Saylani Welfare signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with three organisations: HTMA, the All Mine Association and Komatsu.

Under these agreements, the partners will work together to develop industry-oriented training programmes and curricula. The courses will reflect the technical requirements and workforce needs of mining and minerals companies.

The partnerships are expected to support technical and vocational training across the country, with particular attention to preparing local communities for jobs created by the sector.

First Batch of 60 Trainees Selected

Saylani has completed the selection of the first 60 trainees from Balochistan. The selected participants will soon travel to Karachi for the initial phase of instruction.

Afterward, they will return to different districts of Balochistan for practical training.

Through the new division, Saylani Welfare International Trust aims to broaden access to technical education and help young people develop skills relevant to Pakistan’s emerging economic opportunities.

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