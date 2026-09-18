Qatar Airways Wins Four Skytrax Awards, Retains 5-Star Rating

Qatar Airways Group CEO Hamad Al-Khater receives the 5-Star Airline rating at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026.

Qatar Airways has won four titles at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026 while retaining its prestigious 5-Star Airline rating.

The airline received recognition in four categories: World’s Best Business Class, Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class Lounge, and World’s Best Onboard Wi-Fi.

The latest honours add to Qatar Airways’ record at the annual awards and highlight its focus on passenger service, premium travel, onboard connectivity and operational performance.

Four Major Skytrax Honours

Qatar Airways won the World’s Best Business Class title for the 13th time.

The airline also secured the Best Airline in the Middle East award for the 14th time. It received the World’s Best Business Class Lounge award for the eighth time.

In a first for the industry, Qatar Airways also became the first airline to receive the World’s Best Onboard Wi-Fi award.

Hamad Al-Khater, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said the awards reflected the dedication of the airline’s employees.

“We are honoured to receive four World Airline Awards from Skytrax, including the World’s Best Business Class for a thirteenth time and the first award ever given for the World’s Best Onboard Wi-Fi,” he said.

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Al-Khater said around 60,000 employees work to deliver services to passengers worldwide. He also thanked passengers for their continued loyalty as the airline prepares to mark its 30th anniversary next year.

Qsuite Retains Business Class Recognition

Qatar Airways’ flagship Qsuite continues to anchor its premium Business Class offering.

The product features private suites designed for work, relaxation and socialising. Its patented Quad configuration allows four passengers to create a shared space by combining four centre seats.

Movable privacy panels allow passengers to work, dine or socialise together while retaining control over their personal space.

The airline has received the World’s Best Business Class title 13 times for its premium offering.

Strong Middle East Presence

Qatar Airways also secured the Best Airline in the Middle East award for the 14th time.

The airline has increased its services across the region for the winter season, with daily flights rising by 14 per cent.

Its latest recognition reflects its continued expansion of services and connectivity across the Middle East.

Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden

Qatar Airways won the World’s Best Business Class Lounge award for the eighth time.

This year’s recognition went to Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden at Hamad International Airport.

The lounge overlooks The ORCHARD and combines contemporary design with spaces focused on comfort, wellness and nature.

First Skytrax Award for Onboard Wi-Fi

Qatar Airways also made aviation history by becoming the first airline to win the World’s Best Onboard Wi-Fi award.

The airline has equipped its widebody fleet with Starlink connectivity, allowing passengers to stay connected during flights.

Qatar Airways says more than 25 million passengers have used onboard connectivity across more than 96,000 flights.

The airline said it will continue investing in premium products, connectivity and passenger services as it works to expand its global network.

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