SKY Initiative Trains 77 Students and Launches 15 Girls-Led Startups

SKY Initiative celebrates 77 students trained in digital skills and 15 girls-led startups at an Azmabad ceremony in Karachi.

The SKY Initiative has trained 77 students in digital skills and supported the development of 15 girls-led startups in Azmabad, Karachi.

The achievement was celebrated at the SKY Initiative Canva Designing Essentials Plus Digital Empowerment Certification Ceremony & Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase at Government Girls Secondary School, Azmabad.

The programme aims to help young girls turn digital skills into entrepreneurial opportunities and build pathways toward economic independence.

Rotary Supports Digital Empowerment

Rotary International District 3271 supervised the programme, while the Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl hosted the initiative.

Ms. Numaira Manzoor, CEO of SKY Tech Group and Founder of SKY Tech IT Institute, led the initiative. She also serves as Co-Chair of Women’s Empowerment, Rotary District 3271, and General Secretary of Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Pearl, SKY Tech Dot and R Entertainment supported the training programme.

The Azmabad programme trained 77 students and developed 15 girls-led startups. Each startup includes around four girls. More than six startups are now preparing to formally begin operations.

Rotary Club Karachi Nexus Highlights Literacy and Out-of-School Children Project

“We are not just training students; we are creating pathways for them to become independent, confident and capable of building their own future,” Numaira Manzoor said.

Youth Showcase Highlights Business Ideas

Rotary International District 3271 District Governor 2026–27 Shahzad Sabir attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Sabir praised the initiative and pledged support for its expansion. He particularly highlighted the importance of digital skills and entrepreneurship opportunities for students in government schools and underserved communities.

The event also brought together education, business and women’s empowerment representatives.

Guests included Nazli Abid Nisar, Founding President WCCIK Malir; Raheena Irshad, CEO of R Entertainment, District 3271; Kishwer Allahwala, District Chair Women’s Empowerment; Sarwat Shahzad, President WCCIK South; Iqbal Hussain, District Education Officer Malir (ES & HS); Qadir Bux Rind, Additional Director (ES & HS), Directorate of School Education, Karachi Region; Abdul Wajid Khan, Deputy Director (ES & HS); and Shazia, Principal of Government Girls Secondary School, Azmabad.

Three students shared their success stories during the ceremony. They discussed their learning experiences, business ideas and future ambitions.

The Youth Startup Showcase also demonstrated the creativity and entrepreneurial potential of the participating students.

SKY Initiative Targets 2,000 Students

The initiative focuses on practical digital skills that can help young people pursue freelancing, online businesses, digital marketing and entrepreneurship.

Its organisers believe that combining skills with opportunity can help young people create pathways toward economic independence.

The next phase targets 1,000 additional students within six months. The initiative aims to reach 2,000 students by next year, with greater outreach to government schools and underserved communities.

The Azmabad milestone includes 77 students trained, 15 startups developed and more than six startups preparing to begin operations.

The initiative describes the achievement as a transition from learning to creating, ideas to businesses and opportunity seekers to opportunity creators.

A Skilled Youth, A Brighter Tomorrow.

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