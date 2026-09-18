Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi held separate meetings with Acting Consul General of China Feng Deheng, Senator Sherry Rehman and Sindh Assembly Member Sadia Javed at Governor House.

During the meetings, the visitors expressed condolences to the Governor over the death of his father-in-law, Syed Imam Raza Karim.

Chinese Consul General Expresses Condolences

Acting Consul General of China Feng Deheng conveyed condolences on behalf of the Chinese people and the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

Feng Deheng said the Chinese people and the Consulate shared the grief of Governor Nehal Hashmi and his family during the difficult period.

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The Chinese Consulate has maintained regular engagement with Governor Hashmi in recent months. Its official website lists several meetings between Feng Deheng and Sindh officials.

Sherry Rehman, Sadia Javed Offer Sympathy

Senator Sherry Rehman and MPA Sadia Javed also expressed their condolences over the passing of Syed Imam Raza Karim.

They conveyed their sympathy to Governor Hashmi and his family. The two also expressed condolences to the Begum Governor Sindh over the loss of her father.

Governor Nehal Hashmi thanked Feng Deheng, Sherry Rehman and Sadia Javed for their condolences and support.

The Governor of Sindh’s official website identifies Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi as the incumbent Governor of Sindh.

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