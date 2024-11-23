Karachi : Roots Millennium School DHA City Campus hosted a vibrant Sports Day on 23 November 2024, uniting students, parents, and staff in a celebration of sportsmanship and teamwork. The event featured a friendly Futsal match with DHA City High School Campus, dynamic races, energetic performances, and special highlights like a moms’ race and inspiring Taekwondo displays.

Brigadier Sohail Imtiaz (Administrator DHA City Karachi), were honored for their support.

Learners showcased exceptional coordination in activities such as the colorful march, PE displays, and a Zumba performance inspired by HWPL’s peace education.

The day concluded with a thrilling Tug of War, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories and a renewed spirit of unity and determination.