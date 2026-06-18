GTA 6 has officially entered its next phase as Rockstar confirmed when players can secure their copies ahead of release. The announcement also introduced the official cover art for the highly anticipated title, creating fresh excitement across the gaming community.

Pre-orders for GTA 6 will begin on 25 June through digital storefronts including PlayStation Store and selected retailers. Meanwhile, Rockstar confirmed that the game is scheduled to launch on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after multiple delays.

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GTA 6 Pre Orders Begin

Rockstar’s latest announcement gives players a clear timeline before launch. Although fans expected updates about gameplay, the studio instead focused attention on pre-orders and the game’s visual identity.

The title experienced delays from earlier launch targets before settling on the November release window. However, interest in the game has remained strong throughout development.

The previous entry in the franchise launched in 2013 and became one of the most successful entertainment products ever released. Therefore, expectations for the sequel continue to rise.

Rockstar Reveals Cover Art

Alongside the pre-order announcement, Rockstar unveiled the official cover design through a short promotional video.

The artwork highlights protagonists Jason and Lucia positioned above the game’s title. Additional characters also appear across the composition, giving players a broader look at the world they will enter.

The fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, appears throughout the artwork with visual elements including flamingos and alligators. In addition, the cover features fast vehicles, helicopters, and motorcycles in the franchise’s recognizable pop-art style.

As a result, the reveal generated immediate discussion among fans across gaming communities.

GTA 6 Price Still Unknown

One major question remains unanswered: pricing.

Rockstar did not confirm how much GTA 6 will cost despite opening pre-orders. Consequently, speculation continues among analysts and players.

A previous industry report suggested the title could become one of the first major releases to reach a premium pricing level near $100. However, Rockstar has not officially confirmed any retail pricing.

Because of that uncertainty, many players may wait for additional announcements before placing orders.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Hype Builds

Fans also continue waiting for another gameplay trailer. Earlier promotional videos released in previous years offered a deeper look at the game’s story and central characters.

Those trailers attracted hundreds of millions of combined views and reinforced expectations that GTA 6 could become one of gaming’s biggest launches.

Now, with pre-orders officially scheduled and cover art revealed, attention shifts toward gameplay details and final launch information before November.

Rockstar’s next announcement may determine how players prepare for one of the industry’s most anticipated releases.