CAP calls for nationwide inspections to improve pharmacy and medicine safety.

Consumers Association of Pakistan urges federal and provincial authorities to strengthen pharmacy oversight, prescription safety and medicine quality.

KARACHI: The Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) has called for nationwide inspections to ensure medical stores and pharmacies operate under the supervision of qualified and registered pharmacists or other legally recognised professionals. The association says stronger pharmacy safety measures are needed to protect consumers and improve public health.

CAP urged the federal government, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Pharmacy Council of Pakistan and provincial health and drug-control authorities to conduct a coordinated survey and inspection campaign.

CAP Calls for Nationwide Survey

In a letter to Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Mustafa Kamal, CAP Founder and Chairman Kaukab Iqbal described the issue as a matter of consumer protection, patient safety and public health.

He said every citizen should receive the correct medicine, strength and dosage against a valid prescription from a qualified doctor.

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However, a patient’s treatment could face risks if a retail outlet dispenses, substitutes or explains medicines without appropriate professional supervision.

Therefore, CAP has called for stronger implementation of existing laws governing pharmacy practice and the retail sale of medicines. The association said authorities should conduct a coordinated national review rather than rely only on isolated inspections.

Verification of Pharmacists and Medical Stores

CAP proposed a nationwide survey to establish the number of licensed medical stores and pharmacies operating across the country. The survey should also identify outlets that have a qualified and registered pharmacist or another legally recognised professional.

In addition, the association called for an effective system to verify pharmacists’ registration and professional credentials.

Kaukab Iqbal said simply displaying a certificate should not meet regulatory requirements. He also questioned practices in which outlets use the name of a pharmacist who does not actually supervise the business.

CAP further urged authorities to strengthen prescription safety. Medicines should follow valid prescriptions and applicable laws. The association also called for safeguards against unauthorised medicine substitutions.

Inspections to Target Medicine Safety Risks

The association has called for special inspections to identify practices that may expose consumers to medication errors. Inspectors should check issues including incorrect dosage or strength, expired medicines, poor storage conditions and suspected counterfeit or substandard products.

Moreover, CAP proposed that licensed outlets clearly display the name, registration number and professional status of the responsible pharmacist or qualified person.

Consumers should also have access to a simple system for verifying these details.

The association urged Drug Inspectors to conduct surprise inspections. It also called for legal action against outlets that violate licensing, dispensing or professional requirements.

Consumer Complaints and Public Awareness

Kaukab Iqbal also called for an effective complaint mechanism for medicine-related violations. Consumers should be able to report wrong medicines, unauthorised substitutions, expired products and the absence of the required qualified professional.

They should also be able to report suspected counterfeit or substandard medicines.

Meanwhile, CAP urged the government to launch a nationwide public awareness campaign. The campaign should advise consumers to buy medicines only from properly licensed outlets.

Consumers should also retain their prescriptions and request purchase receipts.

CAP has further demanded province-wise data on licensed drug-sale outlets. The data should also show compliance with pharmacist or qualified-person requirements.

CAP Calls for National Action Plan

“A doctor’s responsibility should not end with writing a prescription. The medicine reaching the patient must also be the correct medicine and should be supplied through a properly regulated pharmaceutical system,” Kaukab Iqbal said.

He stressed that access to safe and correctly dispensed medicines goes beyond a commercial transaction. He linked the issue directly to consumer rights, patient safety and public health.

CAP has asked the federal government to coordinate a review involving DRAP, the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan and provincial health and drug-control authorities.

The association also called for a clear national action plan to strengthen compliance across the pharmaceutical retail sector.

CAP has offered its cooperation in government consultations and public awareness initiatives. The association said it remains ready to support measures aimed at improving consumer protection and medicine safety across Pakistan.

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