BY : Wajhi Mohammad Szabist Karachi .

Karachi : Some reports have circulated around rencently about restaurants in Karachi selling unhygienic food, particularly along highways and in certain areas like Malir and Korangi. The (SFA) Sindh Food Authority has been actively conducting raids to crack down these practices of selling meat of ill animals, Additionally rumors about restaurants selling dog and donkey meat have been raised up too, but these claims were false, Although in 2014 a video was leaked from a sting operation done by a local news channel who caught people selling dog and donkey meat, which spread around recently and created a trend and a false understanding in the minds of people that it’s sold today as well but it had nothing to do with todays food standards.The main issue here was hygiene being overlooked due to which restaurants on highway were caught for using spoiled ingredients, improper food storage, reuse of oil and awful kitchen conditions. These practices pose high health risks. The Sindh Food Authority initiated a province wide crackdown targeting Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Kotri, during this a total of 800,000 Rs of fine was imposed on the restaurants for violating food safety and hygiene standards. This is a good step to reduce health risks and maintain the food standards.