White House Press Office : President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru of Japan and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. of the Philippines to advance our continuing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. This meeting follows the historic trilateral summit hosted at the White House in April 2024. Together the three Leaders discussed trilateral maritime security and economic cooperation, as well as the People’s Republic of China’s dangerous and unlawful behavior in the South China Sea. The three Leaders agreed on the importance of continued coordination to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.